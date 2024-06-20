Arunachal: Audition for Miss and Mr Apatani Capital Complex 2024 begins

ITANAGAR- The journey for the prestigious title Miss Apatani Capital Complex 2024 and alongside for the first time ever Mr. Apatani Capital Complex 2024 began with an on-ground audition at Dree Ground, Papunallah today.

The Cultural department of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024 organised the much anticipated audition in an impressive manner looking for talented Apatani representatives in the world of glamour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The audition was conducted successfully with a massive turn up of youths both the girls and boys, with dreams to lead from the front as empowered individuals with well-shaped opinions and the causes they espouse.

In a delightful turnout, the participants were all accomplished designates working in esteemed institutions such as an Air Force Officer, Nursing Officers, Assistant Professor, Veterinary Doctor-Intern, Physiotherapist, Medical aspirants, Rap Artists etc.

Also Read- Galo Feature Film ‘The Redemption’ Sweeps 12 Major Awards

Many graceful girls managed to get into the finale race vying for the coveted crown and title while the boys didn’t leave behind and positive numbers of dapper boys with suave personalities got selected for the finale of the first ever Mr. Apatani Capital Complex 2024.

The Cultural Secretary of GJCCDFC2024 Takhe Meenu Pura invigorated the spirit of participation and briefed about the event.

Also Read- Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

The grand audition was judged by Mr. Nending Ommo, IPR Secretary of GJCCDFC 2024 a prominent anchor of the state and also a dedicated Assistant Professor at Dera Natung Government College alongside Miss Nami Sumpi, Former Sunsilk Mega Miss Northeast Arunachal 2022 and Reigning Miss NEFA 2nd runner up and also Miss Dree Capital Complex 2nd runner up 2019. Miss Sumpi with her impressive profile will be the groomer for the pageant.

The grand finale of Miss Apatani Capital Complex and Mr. Apatani Capital Complex 2024 edition will be held on 3rd July at Dree Ground, Papu Nallah where the girls and boys will be competing for the prestigious title.