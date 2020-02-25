Arunachal: Attack on Nyokum Yullo festival pandal at Bhalukpong condemned

Bhalukpong

Reportedly a group of miscreants has attack and attempt to vandalizing the Nyokum Yullo festival celebration pandal at Bhalukplng in West Kameng district on wee hours today. Two case has been registered.

A message circulating in social media by Bhalukpong, Nyishi Elite Society (NES) unit president K K Yangfo said that ‘miscreants attacked the ongoing Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Indigenous Ground, Bhalukpong at wee hours this morning at around 2 AM with an attempt to destroy the Pandals and other infrastructure installations for Nyokum main events to be hoisted on the grand day for which MLA Kumsi Sidisow and Deputy Commissioner, Bomdila Karma Lekhi was chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

‘The destruction attempt on Nyokum installations have however been prevented by Nyokum Volunteers and intervention of the Police’. The message said.

‘The attacked has put a serious fear psychosis amongst the Nyishi and other tribes in the area’, the message further said.

Meanwhile Aka Elite Society (AES) in a press release to the media said that a Letter from the Nyishi Elite Society, Bhalukpong Unit, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh has surfaced today in social media and is being widely circulated in various facebook and whatsApp groups wherein it has been reported that a group of youths from Aka community attempted to disrupt the Nyokum Celebration at Bhalukpong by trying to vandalise the pandal. It has also been reported that the Nyishis settled in Bhalukpong-Tippi are being attacked and that they are under fear psychosis from the Aka community. The release said.

AES, Vice President Labi Dususow clarified that the Akas are one the most accommodative tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and that we are peacefully co-existing with various tribes of the State since many years in Bhalukpong & Tippi.

We strongly condemn the attempted act of vandalism, if there was any and urge the concern authorities to unearth the truth and book the real culprit. The release further said.

Neither our Nyishi brethrens nor people from any other tribe should feel threatened because of one such stray incident. We would also like to urge one and all to come forward to work towards maintaining communal harmony in Bhalukpong-Tippi in particular and Arunachal Pradesh in general. The press release added.

When contacted, West Kameng SP Raja Bhantia inform that there was a reported incident at Bhalukpong with regard to celebration of Nyokum festival celebration there today where 6th Thrizino MLA and West Kameng Deputy Commissioner was chief guest and guest of honour respectively, the celebration held smoothly today.

With regard to incident, SP said that there was scuffle between a group of local boys and organizers of the Nyokum Yullo festival celebration committee, few of them got injured who has been medicated.

Two FIR has been received and case has been registered at Bhalukpong police station today.

A peace committee has been constituted by both community leaders from Nyokum festival celebration and other for maintaining peace, tranquility and communal harmony. SP added.

The matter is under further investigation. SP further said.