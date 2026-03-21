Arunachal Athletes Shine at Para Nationals 2026

ITANAGAR- Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a notable performance at the 24th National Para Athletics Championships 2026, held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from March 17 to 21, securing multiple medals across categories.

According to the Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh (PAA), the athletes’ performance reflects both individual excellence and the growing institutional support for para sports in the state.

Among the standout performers, Tingong Wangpan secured a gold medal in the 100m (T35 category) and a bronze medal in the 400m (T35 category). Kipa Mero registered a significant achievement by winning gold in the women’s javelin throw (F12 category) while also breaking her own national record.

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Techi Meta contributed to the medal tally with a silver medal in the women’s 400m (T13 category), adding to the state’s overall performance at the national event.

The team was guided by coach Techi Sonu, along with supporting officials who assisted the athletes throughout the competition. Officials noted that structured training and consistent support systems have played a role in improving performance levels.

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Both Tingong Wangpan and Kipa Mero are currently undergoing advanced training under the Chief Minister’s Athletes Coaching and Empowerment Scheme (CM-ACES), a state government initiative that provides financial assistance and structured training to athletes. Their achievements have been cited as indicators of the scheme’s impact on athlete development.

The PAA stated that the results reflect the broader push towards inclusive sports in Arunachal Pradesh, with increasing focus on accessibility, training infrastructure, and athlete welfare.

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The association also acknowledged the support extended by the state government in enabling athletes to participate and compete at the national level. It noted that continued investment in para sports could further strengthen the state’s presence in national and international competitions.

The athletes’ performance at the championships underscores a gradual expansion of opportunities for para athletes in the region, alongside efforts to build a more inclusive sporting ecosystem.