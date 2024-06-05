ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

Planted 300 saplings in the newly completed walk through market near old market, Tawang.

Last Updated: June 5, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

TAWANG-  On the occasion of World Environment Day Mass Plantation Drive was organised by All Tawang Apatani Welfare Association (ATAWA) wherein District Administration, District Legal Services Authority, Tawang, Department of Tourism, Department of Forest and Environment, Tawang and other Organisations like Tawang green farmer producer company ltd and Tendrel self help group today planted around 300 saplings in the newly completed walk through market near old market, Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang, DFO Tawang, Piyush Gaikwad, Executive Engineers PWD Hibu Tadey and WRD D. Bida, Dy SP Taso Kato, DTO(Tou) Tsering Deki, General Secretary ATAWA Milo Talo and other senior officers, staff members participated in the plantation drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Speaking to the members DC Tawang Kanki Darang encouraged plantation to prevent land restoration, desertification and drought. He expressed gratitude for inviting him in the plantation programme which he said is very close to his heart.

He suggested ATAWA to adopt Walk through market Tawang for future plantation drive programmes and its maintenance because normally people forget the planted sapling after the programme.

Also Read- Loksabha Elections 2024: Final Result of 25 Seats of NE States

DFO Tawang, Piyush Gaikwad conveyed his best wishes to ATAWA for adopting Walk through market Tawang for plantation drive and its maintenance for cleanliness. He said that Walk through market is going to be one of the important tourist attractions in days to come.

Earlier President ATAWA Tawang Er. Hibu Tadey conveyed his welcome and requested each one to plant a tree to save environment for future generations, he informed that ATAWA shall organize such programmes in near future also.

Tags
Last Updated: June 5, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Final dress rehearsal held for vote counting of 16th Yachuli AC and 17th Ziro Hapoli PC

Arunachal: Final dress rehearsal held for vote counting of 16th Yachuli AC and 17th Ziro Hapoli PC

Arunachal: Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections to begin at 6 am on June 2

Arunachal: Counting of votes for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections to begin at 6 am on June 2

Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik School Annual Day Function

Arunachal: Governor attends Sainik School Annual Day Function

Arunachal: Hao Lanker pledges unstinted support to MLA elect Hage Apa

Arunachal: Hao Lanker pledges unstinted support to MLA elect Hage Apa

Arunachal: DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

Arunachal: DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

Arunachal: Girl’s Body Retrieved After 4 Days

Arunachal: Girl’s Body Retrieved After 4 Days

Arunachal: NHRC Directs SP Dibrugarh to Expedite Lokhi Wangsu’s death probe

Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Queers Ki Kahani 2.0: Celebrating Queer Stories and Activism in Arunachal Pradesh

Queers Ki Kahani 2.0: Celebrating Queer Stories and Activism in Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button