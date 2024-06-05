Arunachal: ATAWA observe world environment day at Tawang

TAWANG- On the occasion of World Environment Day Mass Plantation Drive was organised by All Tawang Apatani Welfare Association (ATAWA) wherein District Administration, District Legal Services Authority, Tawang, Department of Tourism, Department of Forest and Environment, Tawang and other Organisations like Tawang green farmer producer company ltd and Tendrel self help group today planted around 300 saplings in the newly completed walk through market near old market, Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kanki Darang, DFO Tawang, Piyush Gaikwad, Executive Engineers PWD Hibu Tadey and WRD D. Bida, Dy SP Taso Kato, DTO(Tou) Tsering Deki, General Secretary ATAWA Milo Talo and other senior officers, staff members participated in the plantation drive.

Speaking to the members DC Tawang Kanki Darang encouraged plantation to prevent land restoration, desertification and drought. He expressed gratitude for inviting him in the plantation programme which he said is very close to his heart.

He suggested ATAWA to adopt Walk through market Tawang for future plantation drive programmes and its maintenance because normally people forget the planted sapling after the programme.

DFO Tawang, Piyush Gaikwad conveyed his best wishes to ATAWA for adopting Walk through market Tawang for plantation drive and its maintenance for cleanliness. He said that Walk through market is going to be one of the important tourist attractions in days to come.

Earlier President ATAWA Tawang Er. Hibu Tadey conveyed his welcome and requested each one to plant a tree to save environment for future generations, he informed that ATAWA shall organize such programmes in near future also.