Arunachal

Arunachal: At 14,000 Feet, Soldiers & Villagers Unite for ‘Tiranga March’ in Chuna to Mark 79th Independence Day

Indian Army, Civil Administration and the Gorkhas stationed at Chuna, organised a historic ‘Tiranga March’ at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the forward areas of Chuna.

Last Updated: 14/08/2025
MAGO ( Tawang )- In a breathtaking display of patriotism at the rugged Himalayan frontier, the Indian Army under the aegis of Gajraj Corps, along with the Civil Administration led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, and the Gorkhas stationed at Chuna, organised a historic ‘Tiranga March’ at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the forward areas of Chuna.

A 100-meter-long National Flag was carried by Indian Army soldiers, ITBP personnel, and villagers from Mago and Chuna, marching shoulder-to-shoulder through the lush greenfields of the high-altitude border region.

Also Read- Arunachal Marks 5th Anniversary of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with Renewed Pledge for a Drug-Free Future

The tricolour against the backdrop of towering peaks transformed the remote landscape into a vibrant sea of saffron, white, and green, stirring deep emotions of unity and national pride.

Following the march, participants undertook a cleanliness drive to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, in line with the District Administration’s campaign to keep the area a ‘No Plastic Zone’.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Names 51-ft Lord Parashuram Monument as “Statue of Strength” at Parashuram Kund; Reviews Development Progress

The initiative not only honoured the spirit of Independence but also reinforced the collective responsibility to safeguard local biodiversity, flora, and fauna.

This remarkable event stands as a testament to the unbreakable bond between the Armed Forces and local communities, reflecting their shared commitment to defending the nation’s frontiers and preserving its natural heritage.

