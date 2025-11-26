Arunachal

Arunachal: ASU’s Referendum Rally Calls for Justice for Tadu Haro

Apatani Students’ Union submits memorandum to the Governor, demanding strict action in the Sainik School Niglok ragging case and declaration of November 1 as Anti-Ragging Day.

Last Updated: 26/11/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ASU's Referendum Rally Calls for Justice for Tadu Haro

ITANAGAR-  The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government, demanding immediate action in the alleged ragging-related death of Lt. Tadu Haro at Sainik School Niglok in East Siang district.

ASU officials said they submitted a memorandum to the Governor, pressing two key demands,

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel
  • The rustication of all students accused in the assault case and
  • The declaration of 1 November as a state-wide Anti-Ragging Day in memory of the deceased.

The union stated that recognising 1 November as Anti-Ragging Day would not only honour Tadu Haro but also act as a reminder to enforce anti-ragging protocols more diligently.

Also Read-  Statewide Candlelight March, Calls for Justice in Tadu Haro Case

However, the delegation was unable to secure an appointment with the Governor and was allowed only to submit the memorandum at Raj Bhavan, leading to dissatisfaction among union members.

According to ASU President Mom Hangu, the union views the incident as a serious failure of institutional responsibility. The leadership criticised what it described as inadequate response from both Raj Bhavan and the state government, asserting that continued inaction may compel the union to intensify its agitation.

Also Read- Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

Earlier on Wednesday, the union organised a large Referendum Rally seeking public support for its demands and calling for accountability in the case. Participants carried placards urging an end to ragging practices and emphasising the need for stronger preventive mechanisms in educational institutions.

ASU described ragging as a “heinous act” that continues to threaten student safety, especially in residential schools where oversight mechanisms remain uneven.

The union also urged the government to strengthen monitoring systems, ensure transparent investigation into the incident, and implement long-term reforms to protect students from similar tragedies.

As the ultimatum period begins, ASU said its priority remains justice for the victim’s family, while warning that it will consider further action if authorities fail to respond within the stipulated time.

Tags
Last Updated: 26/11/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts District-Level DEAF Awareness Meet

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts District-Level DEAF Awareness Meet

Arunachal: CM Khandu Flags Massive Irregularities in Highway Funds

Arunachal: CM Khandu Flags Massive Irregularities in Highway Funds

Arunachal: New Members Join PPA at Mebo Programme

Arunachal: New Members Join PPA at Mebo Programme

Arunachal's Himalayan University and Philippines's Batangas University Seal Academic Partnership

Arunachal’s Himalayan University and Philippines’ Batangas University Seal Academic Partnership

Arunachal: APSCU Marks 50 Years, CM Khandu Calls for Revival

Arunachal: APSCU Marks 50 Years, CM Khandu Calls for Revival

APU’s Outreach Boosts Education in Anjaw Villages

Arunachal: APU’s Outreach Boosts Education in Anjaw’s Border Villages

Arunachal: Seminar on Bhaktikal Held at JNC Pasighat

Arunachal: Seminar on Bhaktikal Held at JNC Pasighat

Kharge Appoints Four New DCC Chiefs in Arunachal

Arunachal: APU Hosts Hands-on Talk on Algebraic Graph Computation

Arunachal: APU Hosts Hands-on Talk on Algebraic Graph Computation

Arunachal: Panchayat Election Training Kicks Off in Ziro

Arunachal: Panchayat Election Training Kicks Off in Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button