Arunachal: ASU’s Referendum Rally Calls for Justice for Tadu Haro

ITANAGAR- The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government, demanding immediate action in the alleged ragging-related death of Lt. Tadu Haro at Sainik School Niglok in East Siang district.

ASU officials said they submitted a memorandum to the Governor, pressing two key demands,

The rustication of all students accused in the assault case and

The declaration of 1 November as a state-wide Anti-Ragging Day in memory of the deceased.

The union stated that recognising 1 November as Anti-Ragging Day would not only honour Tadu Haro but also act as a reminder to enforce anti-ragging protocols more diligently.

Also Read- Statewide Candlelight March, Calls for Justice in Tadu Haro Case

However, the delegation was unable to secure an appointment with the Governor and was allowed only to submit the memorandum at Raj Bhavan, leading to dissatisfaction among union members.

According to ASU President Mom Hangu, the union views the incident as a serious failure of institutional responsibility. The leadership criticised what it described as inadequate response from both Raj Bhavan and the state government, asserting that continued inaction may compel the union to intensify its agitation.

Also Read- Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

Earlier on Wednesday, the union organised a large Referendum Rally seeking public support for its demands and calling for accountability in the case. Participants carried placards urging an end to ragging practices and emphasising the need for stronger preventive mechanisms in educational institutions.

ASU described ragging as a “heinous act” that continues to threaten student safety, especially in residential schools where oversight mechanisms remain uneven.

The union also urged the government to strengthen monitoring systems, ensure transparent investigation into the incident, and implement long-term reforms to protect students from similar tragedies.

As the ultimatum period begins, ASU said its priority remains justice for the victim’s family, while warning that it will consider further action if authorities fail to respond within the stipulated time.