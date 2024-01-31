Arunachal Assembly’s Budget Session to begin on Feb 8

ITANAGAR- The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly will begin on February 8, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is likely to present a vote on account next day.

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik will address members of the House on the first day of the two-day budget session.

The governor, in an order on Monday, summoned the 7th legislative assembly to meet for its 13th session from February 8 to 9.

Mein, who is also state finance and planning minister, is likely to present the interim budget on February 9 ahead of the assembly elections and Lok Sabha Polls this year, sources said.

Several bills are also likely to be introduced in the two-day session, they added.