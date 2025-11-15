Arunachal: Assembly Shed Inaugurated at Sarkha Happa School

SAGALEE- A newly constructed Assembly Shed at the Government Girls’ Residential School in Sarkha Happa, Nimte, was formally inaugurated on Friday by Vishakha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district. The event was attended by Mrs Yame Higio, ADC Sagalee, along with education officials, community leaders and parents.

In her address, DC Vishakha Yadav reflected on her earlier visit to the school in July 2025, where she had interacted with students and teachers in an open area used for school gatherings. She said that the interaction made her aware of the infrastructural challenges, and the construction of the Assembly Shed was a direct response to that need.

She expressed satisfaction that the school had already been able to use the newly built shed for its Annual School Week celebrations, including cultural performances. Advising the students to stay focused on their goals, she emphasised the importance of balancing academics with mental well-being and regular physical activity.

ADC Sagalee Mrs Yame Higio informed the gathering that the Assembly Shed had been completed without any government funding so far. She lauded contractor Teli Lala for completing the structure within one month despite the absence of financial support from the administration.

She added that payment for the project would be released jointly from the DC’s and ADC’s untied funds once government funds become available.Social worker Teli Tatum Camdir also attended the event as a Special Invitee.

President of the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU), Gollo Lento, thanked the organisers for inviting the union to the event. Referring to the recent incident at KGBV Tani-Happa, he suggested the posting of GNM-level nursing staff in all boarding schools with more than 50 students to strengthen student safety and health preparedness. He further assured that APPDSU would support the school by providing 100 chairs and 10 CCTV cameras.

As part of the programme, prizes were distributed to students who excelled in the school’s Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural meet.

The event was attended by BEO Sagalee Yang Yangfo, BRCC and CRCC officials, GPC Lerin Panchayat representatives, parents, and community members.