Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: BJP Holds meeting with Party’s MLA candidates

ITANAGAR- Review meeting of BJP official MLA candidates for ensuing General Election 2024 to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh held at BJP HQ. Itanagar today.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted in details on the Developmental activities and its achievements in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, he also highlighted in details criteria and selection of party tickets.

He said that all the BJP MLA candidates should to take the responsible to win the MP candidates with thumping majority in their respective constituency. He urged those who are not given party ticket to support the BJP official MLA & MP candidates to strengthen the BJP led Govt. in the Centre and State.

He said that BJP Arunachal Pradesh has targeted to win all 60 assembly seats along with both the Western & Eastern Parliamentary in the coming election 2024.

Khandu stress to maintain discipline while campaigning for the election and he at warned to initiate action against the party leader who are not support BJP official MLA & candidates.

Ashok Singal, Minister, Govt. of Assam who is also the election l/c of Arunachal Pradesh while congratulating all the BJP nominated official candidates, said that you all are lucky persons who were nominated by party for Assembly Election and urged to best effort to win the MP & MLA candidates with thumping majority.

He appealed those who are not given party tickets should not leave the party rather they should work to strengthen the party at the grassroot level. While highlighting various development of Arunachal Pradesh, he said that Arunachal Pradesh is developing very fast under the BJP govt.

He also highlighted the details guidelines of election commission of India and urged to all candidates to take careful while filing the nomination paper and maintain accordingly. He also assured to support from the party all the time.

Biyuram Wahge, State President. Tapir Gao MP, Zingnu Namchoom, State General Secretary also spoke on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Biyuram Wahge, State BJP President, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Tapir Gao, MP, Chowna Mein, Dy CM, Ashok Singhal, Miniter Govt. of Assam and Election 1/c Arunachal Pradesh, Tarh Tarak, State Vice-President cum Convener State Election Management Committee. Chairman of Western & Eastern Management Committee, Bamang Felix, Minister Home and Kanggong Taku, MLA along with BJP official MLA candidates.