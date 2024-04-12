ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: A total 23 candidates have criminal cases

Out of the 23 candidates with criminal cases in Arunachal Pradesh, 20 have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Last Updated: April 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024:  “Twenty-three candidates in the fray for the April 19 Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, have criminal cases registered against them,” according to a report of Association Democratic Reforms ( ADR ).

The report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch revealed that out of the 23 candidates with criminal cases in Arunachal Pradesh, 20 have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

The report was prepared after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of 142 out of 143 contesting candidates in the Assembly polls.

11 candidates from BJP, 4 candidate from INC, 3 candidates from NCP, 2  candidates from Peoples Party of Arunachal, 2 candidates analysed from National Peoples Party and 1 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with serious criminal cases against them include 9 from BJP, 4 from the Congress, 3 from NCP, 2 from PPA and 2 candidates from the NPP.

Two candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of them, one candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376) and one candidate has declared case related to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

“Out of the 142 candidates analysed, 98 are from national parties, 27 are from State parties, four from registered unrecognised parties and 13 independents,” the report said.

“The affidavit of BJP candidate Ratu Techi, who won from the Sagalee constituency unopposed, could not be analysed due to the unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the Election Commission website,” the report said.

In the 2019 Assembly polls in the State, out of 184 candidates analysed, 29 had declared criminal cases and 26 have declared serious criminal cases against them.

