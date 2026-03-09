Arunachal Assembly Passes Five Key Reform Bills

ITANAGAR — The second day of the Budget Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly saw a mix of legislative activity and discussions on grassroots development issues, as the House passed five key bills aimed at strengthening governance, fiscal policy and administrative frameworks in the state.

Led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Assembly approved the legislative proposals while also addressing concerns raised by members regarding rural infrastructure, public health facilities and community development.

Question Hour: Focus on Regional Concerns

During Question Hour, the Chief Minister responded to concerns raised by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding the condition of the Khonsa town road, stating that the road would be treated as a “top priority.”

Minister Kento Jini responded to queries from MLA Hayeng Mangfi about the Puroik Autonomous Board, indicating that research-based initiatives would guide development efforts for the Puroik community.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mama Natung informed MLA Laisam Simai that the issue of compassionate appointments in the police department would be taken up for deliberation. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, responding to MLA Kumar Waii, said the government was moving toward establishing a permanent health facility for the Bameng Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Zero Hour: Infrastructure and Funding Concerns

During Zero Hour, Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona addressed questions relating to rural road connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and state plan roads.

According to the minister, around 97% of PMGSY projects in the state—1,264 out of 1,309 sanctioned projects—have been physically completed. However, he acknowledged that connectivity gaps remain due to “missing links” in several areas.

Sona also argued for a more flexible funding model tailored to the Himalayan region, noting that factors such as landslides, challenging terrain and limited working seasons often slow infrastructure development compared to other parts of the country.

Five Major Bills Passed

The Assembly also cleared five legislative proposals during the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill to align the state’s fiscal framework with national tax policies.

Home Minister Mama Natung presented the Fire and Emergency Services Bill aimed at strengthening emergency response mechanisms and updating safety protocols in the state.

Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing introduced the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Bill, which seeks to strengthen political stability and prevent defections at the panchayat and municipal levels.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja presented the Urban and Country Planning Bill, intended to provide a framework for organised urban development and land-use planning.

The Assembly also passed the Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members Bill introduced by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, which proposes revisions to the compensation and welfare framework for legislators.

Focus Shifts to Budget Presentation

With legislative business completed for the day, attention now turns to the upcoming presentation of the state’s financial roadmap.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is scheduled to present the Arunachal Pradesh Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Assembly on Tuesday. The budget is expected to outline how the government plans to balance its “Viksit Arunachal” development vision with demands for improved infrastructure and public services raised by legislators during the session.