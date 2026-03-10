Arunachal Assembly Condemns Racial Abuse

ITANAGAR- Concerns over incidents of racial abuse against people from the Northeast in the national capital were raised in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during a short duration discussion initiated by MLA Thangwang Wangham on Monday.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Assembly session, Wangham referred to a recent incident in New Delhi where three young women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse. According to the MLA, the victims were verbally harassed by a couple who reportedly made derogatory remarks, accused them of being involved in sex work, and commented offensively on their physical appearance.

Responding to the discussion, P. D. Sona informed the House that the matter had already been taken up with the Commissioner of Police in Delhi at the personal request of the Chief Minister. He further suggested that Members of Parliament from the Northeast should collectively pursue the introduction of a specific and stringent legislation to effectively address racial discrimination faced by people from the region.

Wangham also recalled the 2014 death of Nido Tania, who was mocked for his appearance and later beaten to death in the national capital—an incident that had sparked nationwide debate on racial prejudice against people from the Northeast.

Highlighting the contributions of the region to the country’s history and national life, Wangham referred to prominent figures such as Rani Gaidinliu, Maniram Dewan and Matmur Jamoh.

He also cited the achievements of sportspersons from the Northeast, including Mary Kom, Baichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, noting that their accomplishments have brought international recognition to the country.

Emphasising that people from the Northeast are deeply patriotic and integral to the national fabric, Wangham urged the Assembly to unequivocally condemn racial discrimination and send a strong message against such acts.

Participating in the discussion, MLA Toko Tatung called for institutional and structural reforms to address the issue more systematically. He stressed the need for greater representation of Northeast history and culture in NCERT textbooks to foster awareness and understanding among the wider population.

Tatung also observed that only a small proportion of racial abuse incidents are formally registered as FIRs and suggested establishing dedicated police mechanisms or “one-stop” systems to handle such cases, along with fast-track courts to ensure timely justice.

Other members including Ninong Ering, Laisam Simai and Wanglin Lowangdong echoed similar concerns and called for stronger measures to combat discrimination against people from the Northeast.

The House collectively underscored the need for greater awareness, solidarity and robust legal safeguards to ensure the dignity, safety and equal treatment of people from the Northeast across the country.