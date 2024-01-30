Arunachal: Assam Rifles , Wancho Cultural Society organsie Wancho Indigenous Sports at Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Wancho Cultural Society on Tuesday organised a day long Wancho Indigenous Sports as a precursor to the upcoming Oriah festival.

Promotion and preservation of indigenous games like Stilts bamboo fight, Bamboo climbing, Javelin throw, Bamboo push, Bamboo trap dance and Tug of war was one of major focus of the program.

The event witnessed enthusiastic footfall of Wancho youth and villagers in large numbers.

More than 150 participants from over twelve villages have actively participated in these games.

By the time this report has been compiled, three of the competitions have been concluded and the remaining three in same order as mentioned above are under progress. To witness the event, positive turnout of locals have made this event a grand success.