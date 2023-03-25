Arunachal: Assam Rifles Transforming Misguided Youth

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Industries Department concluded a month long Skill Development training programme on 25 Mar 23 under Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme 2022-23.

The relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles Battalion and Longding Police over a period of last two years had encouraged over 30 misguided youth of Longding District who were members of various Under Ground Organisations to shun the path of violence and join mainstream.

Taking a step further, the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles conceived a noble idea to empower the surrendered cadres by imparting them skill training. The idea was to encourage them to earn an honest living.

In June 22, the Assam Rifles Battalion systematically screened and identified 12 surrendered cadres for imparting skill training based on their aptitudes and inclination in conjunction with District Industries Dept, Longding.

During the month long workshop, which commenced on 23 Feb 23, the attendees were imparted theoretical and practical knowledge of a trade of their choice viz Carpentry, Electrician and Plumbing. Besides giving an honorarium, the surrendered cadres were distributed free tool kits on successful completion of the workshop.

Mr Holan Arangham, Deputy Director, Dist Industries, felicitated the participants with a Proficiency Certificate for successful completion of skill training. Speaking on the closing ceremony, Col K S Gill, Commandant of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles exhorted the attendees to exploit their newly acquired skill to earn an honest living and encourage their counterparts in various Under Ground Organisations to follow their footsteps. He assured them continued assistance in their pursuits to live an honourable life.

The erstwhile misguided youth expressed their heartfelt thanks to Assam Rifles for sponsoring and meticulously conducting skill training. They unanimously vowed to live an honourable life and encourage their peers in Under Ground Organisations to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

The metamorphic enterprise by Assam Rifles assumes significance, especially when the insurgency infested Tirap, Changlang and Longding region is on a cusp of normalcy. The recent homecoming ceremony of the rebel outfit, Eastern Naga National Govt(ENNG) in the presence of Hon’ble CM Pema Khandu and senior officials of Assam Rifles and State Police is a clear indication of winds of change.