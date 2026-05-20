Arunachal: Assam Rifles Rescues Injured Civilians After Road Accident in Tirap

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Wednesday provided emergency rescue assistance and medical aid to two civilians injured in a road accident at Borduria in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, Assam Rifles personnel responded promptly after receiving information about the incident. Rescue teams reached the accident site and administered immediate first aid to the injured individuals before facilitating further assistance.

The damaged vehicle involved in the accident was also recovered by the personnel, helping restore normal traffic movement in the area.

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Officials stated that the swift response reflected the force’s continued commitment towards humanitarian assistance and public welfare, particularly in remote and difficult terrains of the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles, which operates extensively across the northeastern region, has frequently undertaken emergency support operations alongside its security responsibilities. The latest intervention in Tirap district was seen by local residents as another example of the force’s outreach and assistance to civilian communities.

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Residents of the area appreciated the timely response of the Khonsa Battalion and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided during the emergency situation.

The Assam Rifles is popularly known for its outreach initiatives in the region under its motto, “Friends of the Northeast,” with personnel often participating in relief efforts, medical assistance and community support activities across remote border areas.