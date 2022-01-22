Arunachal: Assam Rifles Pays Homage to Martyr Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifle paid homage to Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu, SM of 13 AR at Pongchau Village. On the same day in the yr 2017, he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of duty. He was awarded Sena Medal posthumously for his bravery during an encounter with armed insurgents in Jairampur.

Also Read- Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

A wreath lying ceremony was organised at his Memorial at Pongchau village to honour the supreme sacrifice of the martyred soldier. After the wreath laying, Mrs Seesa Wangsa, Veer Nari of Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu, SM was felicitated by Coy Cdr.

Also Read- Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

The event was graced by the Veteran’s of Pongchao Village. Villagers and ESM expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for paying tribute to the brave heart on the solemn occasion.