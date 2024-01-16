Arunachal: Assam Rifles organises National Integration Tour for Longding Students

LONGDING- Assam Rifles organised a nine days National Integration Tour for 20 students and three teachers of Longding district on 15 January 2024 in commemoration of the “Army Day”.

As part of the continuous effort by Assam Rifles to promote peace and development in Arunachal Pradesh, a National Integration Tour is being organised for 20 students and three teachers as part of operation Sadbhavna project for the year 2023-24 from Longding district to various places of historical and cultural importance like Jorhat, Kaziranga National Park, Guwahati and Kolkata.

The tour will also provide an opportunity for students of Wancho community to interact with honorable Governor of west Bengal and Army commander Eastern command and will help in widening their horizons. The tour will be completed in nine days, the tour team will be assisted by Assam Rifles personnel.

The Flagging off ceremony was attended by around 120 civilians including the Wancho council president and general secretary, Longding district students union General secretary, deputy Superintendent of Police in Longding district, Teachers from Longding and Niausa Higher Secondary Schools, President and Secretary of Longding Tourism Club and parents of the students.

The event culminated with distribution of refreshments for all the attendees. The students and teachers expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for orgainsing such a motivating and entertaining activity for them. They promised that they will extend their wholehearted cooperation to the security forces of Longding district.