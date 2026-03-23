Arunachal: Assam Rifles Organises 5-Day Health Camp in Khonsa

KHONSA- A five-day free multispeciality medical camp was inaugurated at Zonal General Hospital (ZGH), Khonsa, on Monday, with the objective of expanding access to specialised healthcare services in the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

The initiative has been organised by the Assam Rifles, specifically the 44 Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 25 Sector Assam Rifles, in coordination with ZGH Khonsa.

The launch event was attended by several local representatives and community members, including Zilla Parishad Chairperson Adv. John K. K. Matey, BJP Tirap Unit President Lankham Wangsu, Khonsa Block ZPM Necha Wangsu, Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee President Asan Wangsu, Secretary Wangthun Lokho, and IPR representative Gawang Sumpa.

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In his welcome address, Dr. Tumli Basar, Medical Superintendent of ZGH Khonsa, acknowledged the contribution of specialist doctors who travelled from cities such as Bangalore and Nasik to participate in the camp. He noted that the initiative, running from March 23 to March 27, is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare services in the region.

Dr. Basar stated that by 10:00 AM on the opening day, approximately 80 patients had already registered for consultation. He expressed optimism that the camp could benefit around 3,000 patients over its five-day duration. He also informed that a similar medical camp has been simultaneously launched at Community Health Centre (CHC) Deomali.

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The camp is offering a wide range of specialised services, including gynaecology, orthopaedics, general medicine, paediatrics, ENT, cardiology, ophthalmology, general surgery, and dental care. The presence of specialists across multiple disciplines is expected to address gaps in access to advanced medical consultation in remote and underserved areas.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Ankit Harjai, SM, Commanding Officer of 44 Assam Rifles, said the initiative is aimed at providing free medical consultations, diagnostic services, and treatment to residents across the TCL districts. He emphasised the importance of disseminating information widely, particularly in remote areas, to ensure maximum participation.

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He also highlighted that similar outreach programmes have been conducted by the Khonsa Battalion in remote villages of Tirap and Longding districts, aimed at delivering healthcare services to underprivileged populations at their doorstep.

Such initiatives, he noted, reflect the continued engagement of the Assam Rifles in civic action programmes in the Northeast, where access to healthcare infrastructure remains uneven, particularly in geographically remote regions.