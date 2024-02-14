Arunachal: Assam Rifles organised skill development training for local youths in Longding

LONGDING- To empower individuals with the skills and tools they need to succeed, Assam Rifles in Longding District organised a month-long Skill Development Training Workshop for the youths of the TCL region.

This workshop commenced on 15 Jan 24 under the aegis of Longding Battalion of the Assam Rifles and finally culminated on 14 Feb 24.

This intensive workshop was designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge that are highly sought after in today’s competitive landscape.

From carpentry to technical expertise in electronics, attendees have gained valuable insights and hands-on experience to thrive in their careers. A total of twelve skill youths have been trained in this program.

While distributing the essential tools to twelve participants, the Commandant Longding Bn of the Assam Rifles delivered the closing address and expressed his best wishes to all the individuals towards takin the first step towards a brighter future.