Arunachal: Assam Rifles Kill Two Militants in Changlang

MIAO- Two militants allegedly associated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were killed during a counter-insurgency operation conducted by the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out in a thickly forested area near Songking village under the jurisdiction of Miao police station following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of militants in the area.

According to security sources, the militants were reportedly camping in the region and were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting local villagers. Villagers were reportedly facing pressure to pay extortion money to the insurgent group.

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Acting on the intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles personnel launched a search operation in the area. During the operation, troops allegedly came under heavy fire from the militants, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire that continued through the night.

Officials said two militants were killed during the encounter. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site following the operation.

Security forces have launched further search operations in the surrounding forested areas to trace any remaining insurgents and secure the region.

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Meanwhile, another exchange of fire was reported near Chop village under Wakka circle in Longding district on the night of May 11. According to officials, Assam Rifles personnel and militants were involved in a heavy gunbattle in the area.

No casualties have been officially reported from either side in the Longding encounter so far. Authorities said further details regarding both operations are awaited.

The incidents come amid continued counter-insurgency operations in border districts of Arunachal Pradesh where security agencies remain on alert over militant movement and extortion-related activities.