Arunachal: Assam Rifles Khonsa Battalion Strengthens Community Ties

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles received a warm welcome from residents of Lazu village in Tirap district during an outreach programme in which a public announcement (PA) system was distributed to the community.

The initiative is part of ongoing civic action efforts aimed at strengthening communication infrastructure in rural areas and supporting community-based information dissemination.

According to officials, the PA system is expected to assist village authorities in broadcasting important announcements, including information related to weather conditions, fire alerts, and other emergency situations. It is also intended to support traditional modes of communication within the community.

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Village leaders and residents participated in the event, acknowledging the role of the Assam Rifles in facilitating development-oriented initiatives in the region. Community members noted that such interventions can enhance preparedness during emergencies and improve coordination at the village level.

Residents also referred to previous engagements by the Assam Rifles, including assistance during fire incidents, organisation of medical camps, and awareness drives such as Agniveer recruitment campaigns. Officials stated that these activities form part of broader efforts to support public welfare and outreach in remote areas.

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Local leaders highlighted the role of the Assam Rifles in maintaining connectivity with communities and contributing to administrative processes, including election support and civic engagement.

The event concluded with expressions of appreciation from the villagers, reflecting continued interaction between security forces and local communities in Tirap district.