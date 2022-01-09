Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles distributed essentials and provided assistance in construction of house to fire incident victim at Senua village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 08 Jan 2022.

On 8th January 2022, a major fire broke out in Senua village and completely gutted house of Mr Laifa Wangsu. Distribution of essentials, providing medical treatment to injured and necessary assistance in constructing house were provided.

Also Read- One house burnt to ashes in Senua village

The individual and other villagers expressed gratitude towards troops of Assam Rifles for their kind and humane gesture. The kind act of Assam Rifles epitomises the saying ‘Friend of the North East People’