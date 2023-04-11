ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Empowering unemployed Youth

For over three decades the unemployed youth of insurgency infested Longding District have been a lucrative target of insurgent organisations recruitment demands.

Last Updated: April 11, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifles Empowering unemployed Youth

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Industries Department concluded a month long Skill Development training workshop on 11 April 23 under Assam Rifles Sadbhavana programme 2022-23.

For over three decades the unemployed youth of insurgency infested Longding District have been a lucrative target of insurgent organisations recruitment demands. Apropos, the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles took a noble initiative to empower a dozen unemployed youth of Wancho region in different skill sets. The idea was to encourage them to work hard and earn an honest living and wean them away from insurgent agenda.

Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

In June 22, the Assam Rifles Battalion systematically screened and identified 12 unemployed youth for imparting skill training based on their aptitude and inclination in conjunction with District Industries Dept, Longding.

Related Articles

During the month long workshop, which commenced on 09 March 23, the attendees were imparted theoretical and practical knowledge of a  trade of their choice viz Carpentry, Electrician and Plumbing. Besides giving an honorarium, the trainees were distributed free tool kits on successful completion of the workshop.

Col K S Gill, Commandant of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles, felicitated the participants with a Proficiency Certificate for successful completion of skill training. Speaking on the closing ceremony, he exhorted the attendees to exploit their newly acquired skill to earn an honest living. He assured them continued assistance in their pursuits to live an honourable life.

Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

The exuberant youth expressed their heartfelt thanks to Assam Rifles for sponsoring and meticulously conducting skill training. They unanimously vowed to work hard and live an honourable life.

Living up tp its sobriquet, “Friends of the Hill People”, the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles has taken several such initiatives in the recent past to encourage and empower youth of Wancho region to lead an honourable and fulfilling life.

Tags
Last Updated: April 11, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has huge potential in tourism Industry- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Development In Mago Village

Arunachal: PPOU dedicates a mini stadium galley to people of Mirem village

Arunachal: PPOU dedicates a mini stadium galley to people of Mirem village

Arunachal: Centre released Rs 22.74 Cr under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

Arunachal: Centre released Rs 22.74 Cr under PMGSY as grant-in-aid

Arunachal: Massive Landslide hit Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project

Arunachal: Massive Landslide hit Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBn HQ, Diyun

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates several infrastructure projects at the 2nd IRBn HQ, Diyun

Arunachal: Mass rally organized demanding speedy trial of Tasso Grayu murder case

Arunachal: Mass rally organized demanding speedy trial of Tasso Grayu murder case

Arunachal: Month Long Poshan Pakhwada concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: Month Long Poshan Pakhwada concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: BJP organises workshop on Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan

Arunachal: BJP organises workshop on Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button