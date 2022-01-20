Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Longding Battalion Assam Rifles provided 95 Solar Lanterns to villagers of Longkhao village to illuminate their houses during frequent electricity cuts.

Being a remote village, it faces frequent electricity cuts for a long time throughout the year. It is a comparatively big village with considerable population including numerous students.

Hence, there was a requirement of solar lanterns to help the villagers so that they can deal with frequent electricity cuts which is an obstacle in daily household work especially during night.

The villagers, especially the ladies were overwhelmed by the gesture. They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the noble gesture of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles.