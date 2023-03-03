Arunachal: Assam Rifles Dedicates Solar Lights to Luaxim Village

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles dedicated six solar street lights to Lauxim, a remote village in Kanubari area of Longding Dist on 03 Mar 2022. The solar lights were provided as part of a Civic Action Programme under the aegis of HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles based in Lekhapani.

Lauxim villagers have been facing hardship for several years due to frequent power interruptions at night. The installation of solar street lights meant to lighten up the narrow village streets will surely bring a sigh of relief for the innocent villagers.

Earlier in May 2022, the villagers of Lauxim had posed a brave front against the illegal activities of the insurgents in Longding District. Deeply enraged by the illegal abduction of Mr Napho Boham, the Head Gaon Burah by an armed insurgent group in the early hours of 09 May 2022, the villagers had come out in open to express their deep resentment. Pressurised by an unprecedented and bold stand by the villagers, the village Headman was released by the insurgents within a few days.

Sources in the Security Forces have proclaimed that provision of solar street lights to Lauxim village is in recognition of the brave act of the villagers to stand up against the illegal activities of insurgent gps operating in Longding District.

The local public leaders and vill authorities of Lauxim vill conveyed their sincere thanks to Assam Rifles for acknowledging their brave act and mitigating their hardship by installing Solar Street Light in their village.