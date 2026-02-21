Arunachal: Assam Rifles Contain Two Fire Incidents in Khonsa

KHONSA: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles responded promptly to two separate fire incidents in the Borduria area of Tirap district on February 20, demonstrating swift action and effective coordination with civil authorities.

The first incident occurred in the afternoon when a fire broke out at the Weekly Market along Borduria Road, Khonsa, affecting a temporary structure in the market area.

Upon receiving information, troops of the Khonsa Battalion rushed to the site and initiated immediate fire containment and safety measures in coordination with the local administration and emergency services. Officials said the timely intervention ensured that the blaze was brought under control without any loss of life or property.

Also Read- Sitang Villagers Sign MoU for Siang Upper Project

In a second incident later that night, a major fire erupted around midnight at Nogna village, affecting several houses and spreading across a considerable area, posing a serious threat to residents. The Khonsa Battalion once again responded without delay, carrying out rapid containment operations alongside local authorities and emergency responders.

Due to the prompt and coordinated efforts, the fire was successfully controlled, preventing further damage. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities were reported in either incident.

Also Read- Jazinja Angba–Binbga 2nd Edition Begins at Doimukh

Preventive measures have since been initiated to minimise the risk of similar incidents in the future. The Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to assisting civil authorities and ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities during emergencies.