Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructs Toilet Block at a Govt school at Mopakhat

LONGDING- The Assam Rifles constructed toilet block under Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme, at Govt Upper Primary school, Mopakhat in Longding district, was inaugurated on Monday.

Assam Rifles have undertaken various initiatives under Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme ( ARCAP ) to fulfill the basic needs at grassroot level which helps the local people. There was a urgent need of a toilet at Govt Upper Primary school, Mopakhat since girls are also studying in this school.

The work was enlisted under ARCAP 2023-24 and it was completed in Jan 24. The Toilet block was inaugurated by Maj Durlove Kalita, Coy Cdr of Kanubari COB on 06 Feb 24 in the presence of Panchayat members, GB, School staff, students and villagers of Mopakhat.

The event conducted as part of ARCAP 2023-24. The programme was started with a welcome note from the MC followed by the cultural activities performed by the students of Govt Upper Primary school Mopakhat.

Mr E P Wangsa, Principal, Mopakhat Govt Upper Primary school praised the Assam rifles for such good initiatives and urged the students to do well in academics and contribute positively for nation building.

Maj Durlove Kalita, Coy Cdr of Kanubari COB praised the gathering for their support & cooperation shown towards Assam Rifles and motivated the students to excel in academics as well as other curricular activities.

He also stressed upon the importance of education in our society and their role to eradicate the bad practices like drug abuse and insurgency from society.

Vill Panchayat members, GB, Students and teachers expressed their appreciation for the Assam Rifles for such a wonderful initiative. The event concluded with a high tea for the attendees.