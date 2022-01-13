Arunachal: Assam Rifles conducts youth awareness conclave in Longding

LONGDING- The Assam Rifles conducted a youth awareness conclave on the occasion of National Youth Day at Kamhua Noknu vill and Pongchau vill in Longding Dist, Arunachal Pradesh. Youth from various villages of Longding district attended the event.

The conclave underlined the issues of unemployment, drug addiction and violence among youth. The catastrophic impact of drug abuse and violence on society were discussed and youth were made aware that a concerted effort is required to address such challenges.

Village youth was also briefed regarding various career opportunities available in Armed forces and Government institutions and were assured of assistance and guidance for preparation.

The local youth and students who attended the conclave expressed gratitude towards Longding Bn Assam Rifles for conducting such an informative event.