Arunachal: Assam Rifles conducts youth awareness conclave in Longding

The conclave underlined the issues of unemployment, drug addiction and violence among youth.

January 13, 2022
LONGDING-  The   Assam Rifles conducted a youth awareness conclave on the occasion of National Youth Day at Kamhua Noknu vill and Pongchau vill in Longding Dist, Arunachal Pradesh. Youth from various villages of Longding district attended the event.

The conclave underlined the issues of unemployment, drug addiction and violence among youth. The catastrophic impact of drug abuse and violence on society were discussed and youth were made aware that a concerted effort is required to address such challenges.

Village youth was also briefed regarding various career opportunities  available in Armed forces and Government institutions and were assured of assistance and  guidance for preparation.

The local youth and students who attended the conclave expressed gratitude towards Longding Bn Assam Rifles for conducting such an informative event.

