Crime

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Bust Narco Terrorism Module in Longding

Three drug dealers including a woman apprehended.

Last Updated: June 25, 2023
1 minute read
LONGDING-  Assam Rifles and Longding police busted Narco terrorism module and arrested three drug dealers with  huge quantity of brown sugar in zedua vill of longding dist in Arunachal Pradesh, informed a press statement issued by Assam Rifles.

Based on a intelligence input regarding move of an unknown Cadre  on Kanubari-Longding road, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Longding Police led by DYSP (hq.) B. Tangjang, comprising of SI T Konia, SI S. Wangsu and  Constable R Ponglaham placed a mobile checkpost and subsequently apprehended three drug dealers on 24 Jun 2023.

Arunachal: Three arrested with drugs and cash in Longding

The drug dealers were found in possession of 16 packets comprising a total of 197.6 grams of Brown Sugar, worth of Six Lakh. One of the drug dealer apprehended is wife of an active cadre of NSCN- KYA.

Arunachal: Changlang police apprehends 4 drug peddlers in Vijayanagar

The drug dealers were involved in the transshipment of Brown Sugar.  Their apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network and narco terrorism module in Longding District.

An FIR under NDPS act has been initiated against the three drug dealers in Longding Police Station and further investigations are being carried out by the police.

The police have registered a case against the peddler at the police station here under section -21(b) of the NDPS Act.

