Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends two NSCN(R) cadres in Changlang

Itanagar- Troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended two cadres of NSCN(R) near Kangkho in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 19, informed defence press release.

According to press release, based on a specific input the team launched a swift operation in the area. During search the team apprehended two active cadres identified as SS Private Thungsam Ngemu and SS Private Wangphik Khohoi.

The apprehended cadres are suspected to be involved in extortion activities for the faction in the district. The team also recovered one Point 22 Pistol, one 7.65 mm Pistol and seven live rounds of ammunition from the cadres, said the defence press release .

The apprehension of the cadre has dealt a major blow to the activities of NSCN (R) in the district. The apprehended individuals along with recovered stores have been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigations, the release said.