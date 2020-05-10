 Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN(KK) cadre in Changlang, Bust Extortion Racket

Itanagar- Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh police apprehended a Revenue and Political Officer of NSCN(KK) near Jongji Havi in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 09.

Based on a specific intelligence regarding the presence of senior cadre belonging to the proscribed group the joint team launched an operation in the area. The troops apprehended a cadre identified as SS Captain Hangnong Pangtha.

It is suspected that the individual on behalf of his group was involved in forceful extortion activities from locals, contractors and government officials operating in Tirap-Changlang-Longding belt of South Arunachal Pradesh.

The apprehension of the cadre has brought much needed relief to the PSUs and locals of Changlang who have been facing the brunt of extortion. The apprehended individual has been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigations.