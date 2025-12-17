Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

KHONSA- Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended an armed cadre of the NSCN-IM faction during a joint search operation conducted with Tirap Police in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested individual has been identified as SS Capt Chopsai Pansa (56), a resident of Village Chop under Wakka Circle in Longding district. According to security officials, the apprehension took place at around 1:30 pm on December 15, 2025.

Also Read- Centre Recognises YMCR’s River Cleanup Efforts

Authorities said the individual was allegedly involved in illegal extortion activities and attempts to interfere in the electoral process in Tirap district. The operation was carried out in a controlled and professional manner, adhering to established Standard Operating Procedures.

Following preliminary questioning, the apprehended cadre was handed over to Tirap Police for further investigation and legal action under applicable laws.

Also Read- Project Brahmank Marks 14 Years of Service

Officials stated that the operation reflects the continued efforts of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with civil police, to maintain peace, security and stability in Tirap district and adjoining areas.

The information was confirmed by the Superintendent of Police, Tirap.