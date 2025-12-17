Crime

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended an armed NSCN-IM cadre during a joint search operation with Tirap Police on December 15.

Last Updated: 17/12/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

KHONSA-  Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended an armed cadre of the NSCN-IM faction during a joint search operation conducted with Tirap Police in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested individual has been identified as SS Capt Chopsai Pansa (56), a resident of Village Chop under Wakka Circle in Longding district. According to security officials, the apprehension took place at around 1:30 pm on December 15, 2025.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Centre Recognises YMCR’s River Cleanup Efforts

Authorities said the individual was allegedly involved in illegal extortion activities and attempts to interfere in the electoral process in Tirap district. The operation was carried out in a controlled and professional manner, adhering to established Standard Operating Procedures.

Following preliminary questioning, the apprehended cadre was handed over to Tirap Police for further investigation and legal action under applicable laws.

Also Read- Project Brahmank Marks 14 Years of Service

Officials stated that the operation reflects the continued efforts of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with civil police, to maintain peace, security and stability in Tirap district and adjoining areas.

The information was confirmed by the Superintendent of Police, Tirap.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/12/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody Amid Fiery Protests in Twin Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Surrenders to Police in Teen Suicide Case

Arunachal: IAS Officer Talo Potom Surrenders to Police in Teen Suicide Case

Arunachal: Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

Arunachal: Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

FXSTOCK Rs 46 Lakh Fraud, Naharlagun Police Arrest Absconding Accused in Delhi

FXSTOCK Rs 46 Lakh Fraud, Naharlagun Police Arrest Absconding Accused in Delhi

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

Arunachal: East Siang Police Crack Robbery Case Using Smart City CCTV Cameras; Four Arrested in Pasighat

Arunachal: East Siang Police Crack Robbery Case Using Smart City CCTV Cameras; Four Arrested in Pasighat

Arunachal: Two including one lady peddler arrested with Contraband and sale proceeds in Pasighat

Arunachal: Two including one lady peddler arrested with Contraband and sale proceeds in Pasighat

Arunachal: Police Arrest House Owner in Connection with Chimpu Woman’s Murder

Arunachal: Police Arrest House Owner in Connection with Chimpu Woman’s Murder

Former Arunachal Pradesh Official Amoy Morang Arrested in Guwahati After Two-Year Manhunt

Former Arunachal Pradesh Official Amoy Morang Arrested in Guwahati After Two-Year Manhunt

Arunachal University Terminates Faculty Member, Assures Justice in Recent Incident

Arunachal University Terminates Faculty Member, Assures Justice in Recent Incident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button