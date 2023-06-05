Arunachal-Assam Border dispute: Two killed in fresh incident

ITANAGAR- Two persons were reportedly shot dead and others sustained bullet injury in an incident of firing along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Police said the incident took place due to a dispute over the land situated along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Assam claims it belongs to them (comes under Dhemaji), and Arunachal argues it belongs to them (Kangku circle).

The situation got out of hand while Arunachal residents were ploughing their fields this morning when few people from neighbouring state arrived and driving the Arunachalee people away from ploughing their fields.

“The matter has been strongly taken up with the Arunachal Pradesh government for strong action against those involved in the incident.

Also, reports in Gogamukh said that an Arunachal Pradesh Police vehicle was vandalized. The situation is really tense, and commuters are advised not to take the route via Dhemaji.

Reacting to the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told news channels that deputy commissioner and SP of Dhemaji were investigating the incident. “In the Dhemaji side, in some areas, we have not been able to do demarcation yet. Arunachal Pradesh government is not involved in the incident and only some people who claim the land as their own were perhaps involved,” he said.

The incident took place weeks after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement to end disputes on the 800km border the two states share. The agreement signed by CMs of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi on April 20 sought to end disputes in 123 villages involving 12 districts of Arunachal and eight districts of Assam.