Arunachal: Aspirants question non inclusion of vacant posts of FCS dept in APPSCCE

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Some of the aspirants of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) in a resentment, has said that the department of Food and Civil Supplies ( FCS ) , Government of Arunachal Pradesh or the APPSCCE authorities have not included the vacant posts under civil supplies into the recently notified APPSCCE notification.

The interested aspirants in the post of District Food & Civil Supplies Officer have said that there are no posts shown or included in the APPSCCE notification despite several vacant posts under the Food and Civil supplies department lying vacant.

It is said that about five posts of DFCSO and others are lying vacant under the Food & Civil Supplies department which were not notified in the recent APPSC combined competitive examination.

The aspirants have appealed to the authorities of APPSC to get the total posts vacant under the civil supplies department in order to fill the vacant posts via APPSCCE like in the last exam wherein the commission had included the vacant posts.

As per some sources from within the department of civil supplies, couples of vacant posts of DFCSO in the districts and the directorate office are being managed by the junior officers as in-charge due to non recruitment of new officers.

When contacted to the authorities concerned of the department in order to get their version, Opak Gao, Secretary, Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Arunachal Pradesh said that the department was not having the total list of vacant posts by the time when the vacant posts were to be given to the APPSC for notification.

“One post which was lying vacant due to the suspension of an officer in the rank of DFSCO in connection with last APPSCCE paper leak scams, was initially listed to recommend to APPSC, but that was withdrawn due to the case still pending in the court which if given clean chit will be bound to reinstated. But more details on other vacant posts can be obtained from the junior officers like joint director”, added Gao.

When Jt. Director, FCS, Jummar Koyu was contacted, he declined to comment anything on the matter of vacant posts under the department. He suggested this scribe to get the details from the Director who couldn’t be contacted till the filing of this report.

As per the sources, two posts of DFCSOs are said to be remaining vacant at the directorate office, two posts at Aalo in West Siang District and one at Roing under Lower Dibang Valley district which if are really vacant, need to be filled up soon through APPSCCE.

Recruiting energetic and talented fresh graduate/post graduate youths in all the vacant posts under FCS and other departments including in the newly created districts across the state would not only would have solved the unemployment concerns of the state, but it would have also released the burdens of other officers as well. In this case the APPSC and other concerned authorities also need to timely collect the exact and complete vacant posts in all the departments from all the districts.