Sports

Arunachal: ASMITA City League Football Kicks Off in Itanagar

The ASMITA City League Football Tournament among Khelo India Centres of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar.

Last Updated: 22/12/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: ASMITA City League Football Kicks Off in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The ASMITA City League Football Tournament among Khelo India Centres (KICs) of Arunachal Pradesh was formally inaugurated on Monday at the football ground of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Itanagar, marking another step towards strengthening grassroots football development in the state.

The tournament has drawn participation from 13 Khelo India Centres, with a total of 210 athletes and coaches competing in the league. The event is part of the ASMITA initiative, aimed at promoting sports participation among young girls and identifying emerging talent at the grassroots level.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Two matches were played on the opening day of the tournament. In the first encounter, KIC Tawang edged past KIC Miao, Changlang with a narrow 1–0 victory. The second match saw KIC Golden Jubilee School, Pasighat defeat KIC Namsai by the same margin of 1–0.

Also Read- Legal Aid Clinic Opened at Chimpu Police Station

The opening ceremony was attended by Smt Lokam Sikio, the newly elected corporator of Ward No. 1 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Other dignitaries present included Mala Lingi, Deputy Director (Sports); Karbia Dodum, Assistant Director (Sports); Likha Vidha, Principal of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy; and Nada Apa, Sports Officer (Headquarters).

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has deputed Nani Halyi, head coach of the Arunachal Pradesh State Junior Girls Football Team, to scout promising players during the tournament. Officials said the scouting initiative is aimed at identifying talent for future state and national-level competitions.

Also Read- Protest Turns Violent in West Karbi Anglong

Addressing the athletes and coaches, chief guest Lokam Sikio encouraged young girls to actively participate in sports, particularly football. She highlighted the growing achievements of women across various fields, describing increased female participation in sports as a positive and encouraging trend for both the state and the country.

The ASMITA City League Football Tournament is scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2025.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/12/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal's Lifter Golom Tinku Sets Benchmark in Bikaner

Arunachal’s Lifter Golom Tinku Sets Benchmark in Bikaner

Arunachal: Governor Opens 69th National School Games in Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Opens 69th National School Games in Itanagar

Arunachal: 82 Athletes Depart for North East Para Games

Arunachal: 82 Athletes Depart for North East Para Games

HSL 2025 Interschool Meet Concludes at HIM International School

HSL 2025 Interschool Meet Concludes at HIM International School

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Flags Off National Archery Championship

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Flags Off National Archery Championship

Arunachal: Sports Fest Launched to Promote Drug-Free East Siang

Arunachal: Sports Fest Launched to Promote Drug-Free East Siang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens 48th Junior National Badminton Championship

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens 48th Junior National Badminton Championship

Arunachal: RGU Honors Women’s Basketball Team for State-Level Achievement

Arunachal: RGU Honors Women’s Basketball Team for State-Level Achievement

Arunachal: East Kameng, Upper Subansiri Win APBA Titles

Arunachal: East Kameng, Upper Subansiri Win APBA Titles

Arunachal: VKV Ziro Opens Annual Sports & Cultural Meet 2025

Arunachal: VKV Ziro Opens Annual Sports & Cultural Meet 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button