Arunachal: ASMITA City League Football Kicks Off in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The ASMITA City League Football Tournament among Khelo India Centres (KICs) of Arunachal Pradesh was formally inaugurated on Monday at the football ground of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Itanagar, marking another step towards strengthening grassroots football development in the state.

The tournament has drawn participation from 13 Khelo India Centres, with a total of 210 athletes and coaches competing in the league. The event is part of the ASMITA initiative, aimed at promoting sports participation among young girls and identifying emerging talent at the grassroots level.

Two matches were played on the opening day of the tournament. In the first encounter, KIC Tawang edged past KIC Miao, Changlang with a narrow 1–0 victory. The second match saw KIC Golden Jubilee School, Pasighat defeat KIC Namsai by the same margin of 1–0.

The opening ceremony was attended by Smt Lokam Sikio, the newly elected corporator of Ward No. 1 of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Other dignitaries present included Mala Lingi, Deputy Director (Sports); Karbia Dodum, Assistant Director (Sports); Likha Vidha, Principal of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy; and Nada Apa, Sports Officer (Headquarters).

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has deputed Nani Halyi, head coach of the Arunachal Pradesh State Junior Girls Football Team, to scout promising players during the tournament. Officials said the scouting initiative is aimed at identifying talent for future state and national-level competitions.

Addressing the athletes and coaches, chief guest Lokam Sikio encouraged young girls to actively participate in sports, particularly football. She highlighted the growing achievements of women across various fields, describing increased female participation in sports as a positive and encouraging trend for both the state and the country.

The ASMITA City League Football Tournament is scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2025.