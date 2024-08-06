Arunachal: Asian Paints and St+art India Unveil ‘Dawn of Valour’ in Tawang

TAWANG- Marking a decade-long partnership between Asian Paints and St+art India Foundation, they unveil one of their most unique projects, ‘Dawn of Valour’. Over the last 10 years, Asian Paints & St+Art India have brought to life over 450 murals covering nearly 20 cities, thereby making “Art Accessible For All”.

This project pays homage to the Indian Armed Forces stationed at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh by creating multiple interventions that celebrate them.

‘Dawn of Valour’ is the first project under their newly launched initiative, ‘Asian Paints St+art Frontier.’ This initiative features art interventions devoted to honouring the bravery and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces.

The ‘Dawn of Valour’ mural by Reshidev R K stands as a powerful tribute to the Indian Armed Forces deployed in the Strategic Tawang Sector. The artwork, created on a large wall in Tawang War Memorial Complex, encapsulates commitment of the soldiers to safeguard the sovereignty and borders of motherland amidst challenging terrain & weather conditions.

It depicts the valour & devotion of the Indian Armed Forces, while also showcasing the rich culture of Tawang. The mural exhibits vibrant picture of the stories, that make up the fabric of this rugged, yet calm region.

At its heart, the mural portrays “The Heroes of Tawang”, Subedar Joginder Singh, PVC Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing, whose heroic acts, in the glorious & eventful history of Tawang inspire both locals & the Armed Forces.

Also Read- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Tawang Honors Kargil Heroes

The artwork also celebrates the crucial role of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the Armed Forces, portraying them in various roles and highlighting their invaluable contributions. It integrates spiritual icons, reflecting the depth of Tawang’s cultural heritage. Traditional motifs and symbols such as dragons, yaks, inhabiting the high altitude border areas & other artwork further highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage & strategic significance.

The location of mural at the War Memorial Complex Tawang, offers a unique experience & visual delight to the visitors, that too at a grand scale. This mural is not just a attractive mosaic only of colours, but also a touching narrative of valour, culture, and the enduring spirit of Indian Armed Forces, resonating with pride & emotion for all who witness it.

The mural highlights the harmonious co-existence of Indian Armed Forces and our locals at Tawang. Every aspect of the Armed Forces’ tenacity in challenging terrains, is celebrated in the artwork, brought to life by Asian Paints’ Apex Ultima Protek – an exterior paint, that stands strong through harsh conditions. This very spirit is celebrated through this intervention.

Also Read- Candlelight peace procession held in Pasighat in demand of justice for Olip Mukherjee

In addition to the mural, is also a community project at one of the OR (Other Ranks) messes for troops at Tawang, aiming to create an environment, that evokes a sense of home, featuring wall artwork, showcasing rich heritage and traditions of the motherland.

Warli art, adorns the exteriors, while interiors celebrate iconic elements such as Dhol Drums, Diyas, Tutari, and Rajmudra, and portrays cultural festivities like Pola Festival and Fugdi, creating vibrant & comforting space for the dining members.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, expressed, ” Through this mural and artworks, we honour our soldiers deployed at Tawang, their invaluable contributions to national security and infinite sacrifices during service in trying conditions. We are also delighted to unveil this project just in time for India’s 78th Independence Day. We extend our deepest gratitude to the soldiers, whose courage inspires us and whose dedication helps us create a sense of unity and belonging.”

Hanif Khureshi, Co-founder & Creative Director, St+art India, highlighted, “Through the St+art Frontier initiative, our goal is to bring together the rich cultural narratives of regions like Tawang with the lived experiences of our armed forces personnel. In this project, we aimed to curate a visual story that not only honours the bravery of our soldiers, but, also integrates the unique spiritual and cultural heritage of Tawang”.

The Armed Forces spokesperson, noted, “The mural symbolizes unity in diversity of the nation through Armed Forces. Soldiers hailing from different parts of India bring a unique cultural heritage along, creating a vibrant mosaic, alongwith local customs & traditions of the Tawang regions.