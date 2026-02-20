Arunachal: Ashtalakshmi Darshan Youth Exchange Begins at RGU

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), inaugurated the 12th edition of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan – Youth Exchange Programme at its Mini Auditorium, marking another step toward strengthening cultural exchange and national integration among youth from different regions of India.

The initiative, supported by the North Eastern Council under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), aims to promote intercultural dialogue, academic collaboration and mutual understanding among students and faculty. RGU had earlier hosted the first edition of the programme in November 2025, welcoming learners from Goa and Uttarakhand.

The inaugural ceremony began with the University Kul Geet and ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam delivered the welcome address, highlighting the cultural diversity of the North East and the importance of exchange programmes in fostering national integration and academic excellence.

A documentary screening showcased the achievements of the previous batch, reflecting the programme’s role in strengthening connections between the North Eastern region and other parts of the country. Shri Bamin Tarang, Director (Human Resource Development and Employment), North Eastern Council, appreciated RGU’s efforts and emphasised the transformative impact of youth exchange initiatives.

Chief Guest Shri Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Advisor to the Ministry of Home & Education, encouraged students to actively participate in nation-building and underscored the relevance of India’s principle of “Unity in Diversity”. Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak, in his presidential address, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s academic potential and the role of universities as platforms for national consciousness and inclusive development.

The programme saw participation from delegations of Jharkhand and Puducherry, each comprising two faculty mentors and twenty students, who joined the exchange initiative. An interactive orientation and ice-breaking session led by Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar encouraged teamwork and intercultural learning, with students presenting on the culture and developmental priorities of the eight North Eastern states.

An academic lecture by Prof. Sarah Hilaly offered historical insights into North East India’s socio-political evolution and strategic significance. The visiting delegates are also scheduled to attend the Statehood Day celebration at IG Park, Itanagar, further enriching their cultural exposure.

Officials said the 12th edition of the programme aims to empower youth as ambassadors of unity, diversity and national integration through dialogue, academic engagement and collaborative learning.