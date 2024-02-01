Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Visits Itanagar, Hold meeting with Party leaders

ITANAGAR – Ashok Singhal Minister, Govt. Of Assam and Election In-Charges for Arunachal Pradesh visited Itanagar on Thursday, first time after assigned as Election In-Charges for Arunachal Pradesh.

Singhal hold a series of meeting with District In-charges, Lok Sabha constituency prabharies and conveners, and State Election Management Committee at BJP HQ Itanagar. He also hold a meeting with state Office bearers, Morchas head, and Core group members at State Guest House.

Singhal requested to all the team members to coordinate each other and draw a plan for further finalization of the programme. He said that he will hold the separate meeting with each and every committee shortly.

He said that the responsibility of the election management committee is to manage the activities from state level to booth level programme during the election 2024.

He urged for cooperation from the election management committee for next 75 days till completion of the election in the state. What ever problems face by the management committee shall be addressed and assured his full support and cooperation for smooth function, he added.

Ashok Singhal was accompanied by State president Biyuram Wahge, State General Secretaries Zingnu Namchoom MLA, Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar and party’s leaders.