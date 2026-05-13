Arunachal: ASBAC Announces Shutdown; Admin Terms It Unlawful

ITANAGAR- “While the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASBAC) announced a 36-hour shutdown, the district administration simultaneously issued an order directing the organisation to refrain from enforcing the bandh in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).”

The District Magistrate of Capital Itanagar has declared the proposed 36-hour bandh called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASBAC) as “illegal and unlawful,” directing organisers to refrain from enforcing the shutdown in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The bandh, announced by ASBAC under the leadership of its General Secretary Millo Ambo, is scheduled to begin from 5:00 AM on May 14 across the ICR region, including Itanagar and Papum Pare district, over issues related to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

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According to the committee, the agitation aims to strengthen ILP implementation and safeguard the rights, identity, and interests of the indigenous tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh. ASBAC stated that democratic enforcement drives would continue at key entry points across the state to ensure strict compliance with ILP regulations under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The committee also advised citizens to remain alert, plan travel accordingly, and take necessary precautions during the proposed bandh period.

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However, in an official order issued on May 13, District Magistrate Toko Babu, APCS, stated that such bandh calls cause “untold misery and hardship” to the general public, particularly daily wage earners, patients, and members of the business community, while also posing risks to law and order.

The order cited the Supreme Court judgment in Civil Appeal No. 7728/1997 (CPI vs Bharat Kumar and Others), which declared bandh calls enforced by political parties, organisations, or groups as unconstitutional and illegal.

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The administration further observed that coercive bandh calls violate the right to livelihood guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Reference was also made to provisions under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

Noting that previous bandh calls in the capital region had resulted in disruption of public life, economic losses, and law and order concerns, the District Magistrate invoked powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to declare the proposed bandh illegal. Organisers were directed to desist from enforcing the shutdown.

The administration also warned that violators of the order would face legal action. The Superintendent of Police, Itanagar/Naharlagun, has been instructed to strictly enforce the directive.