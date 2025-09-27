Arunachal

Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

Socia participated in a special session titled “Pride in Verse: LGBTQIA+ Poets’ Meet”, sharing his journey on the theme “Representation and Questions of Homosexuality.”

Arunachal: Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

PATNA- Wanggo Socia, renowned author, poet, and research scholar from Arunachal Pradesh, represented the state at the Unmesha International Literature Festival, one of Asia’s largest literary gatherings.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Government of Bihar, the four-day festival at Samrat Ashoka Convention Centre, Patna, brought together over 550 writers and scholars from more than 100 languages.

Socia participated in a special session titled “Pride in Verse: LGBTQIA+ Poets’ Meet”, sharing his journey on the theme “Representation and Questions of Homosexuality.”

He discussed his research on the biology, neuroscience, and evolution of human sexuality, highlighting the marginalization and violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Quoting philosopher J. Krishnamurti, Socia underscored that homosexuality and heterosexuality are natural facts of life and urged audiences to approach sexuality with scientific evidence, rationality, and compassion, free from societal conditioning.

He also highlighted the work of AP QueerStation, a collective fostering inclusion and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Arunachal Pradesh.

The session concluded with Socia’s poignant poetry recital, honoring lives lost to violence and suicide within the LGBTQ+ community and calling for societal change. Other eminent voices at the festival included Javed Akhtar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Padmashri awardee Mamang Dai.

Socia’s participation brought Arunachal Pradesh’s literary and social perspectives to the international stage, emphasizing inclusion, rational inquiry, and human dignity.

