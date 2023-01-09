Arunachal: Arunachalee entrepreneurs conferred International awards

ZIRO- Two Arunachalee entrepreneurs from Lower Subansiri District, Bamin Siri and Michi Amung have been conferred the Indo-Balinese Achievers Award at Bali, Indonesia recently.

Renowned social worker and progressive farmer Bamin Siri who is also the chairman of Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmers Society Ltd. (ZPCFS) and chairman of the Ridge Multpurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. (RMCS) Ziro Michi Amung were felicitated at the Indonesian city Bali for their meritorious achievements in the field of economic growth by the Association for Economic Growth of India (AEG). The duo had been nominated for the global award by AEG from amongst the many candidates in the field of economic activity from India.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The awards were presented by Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Dr. V.B Soni along with Vice Consul, Consulate General of India office Lawlesh Kumar and PRO Kuta, Indonesia Wayan Sukrata.

Describing his contributions in the field of economic activity and employment generations through his conceptualized Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmers Society Ltd. (ZPCFS) in 1999 and the subsequent awards to ZPCFS for its pioneering and path-breaking socio-economic activities, former ZPM Bamin Siri and chairman ZPCFS who received the award in the category of Social Activist informed that he had been actively involved in the field of social work and economic entrepreneurship since 1999. While he was the secretary of ZPCFS, the state Govt. had awarded the Best Livestock Cooperative Society award in 2007 and during the International Year 2012, President of India Pranab Mukherjee had conferred the Biennial Awards for Cooperative Excellence to ZPCFS.

During the World Veterinery Day celebration on 28th April 2012, the then Veterinary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Setong Sena had conferred the Best Livestock Cooperative Society award in the field of poultry husbandry to ZPCFS. During the 2016 Statehood Day celebration, ZPCFS was conferred the Dorjee Khandu Memorial Award for Best Cooperative Society in the state. Again on April 23rd 2022, ZPCFS had received the Rastriya Udyog Ratan Award from Union Minister Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr.K.Sudakaran at Bangaluru. The said award had been instituted by the Association for Economic Growth of India.

Watch Video- Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Speaking to this reporter, Siri informed that he had always wanted to be an entrepreneur from the early days of his life. I wanted to be a social engineer and bring innovations which would generate employments, uplift the economic status of our people and bring smiles to their families, he said, while adding that many research scholars from across the country come to see and learn the mode of functioning of Ziro Poultry Cooperative Farmers Society Ltd. Siri was also elected as vice-chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Consumer Cooperative Federation Lt. from 2018 to 2022 and he is currently in the board of Director in the federation.

Watch Video- Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

The other awardee Michi Amung who received the award in the category of Cooperative Societies is the founder chairperson of the Ridge Multipurpose Cooperative Society (RMCS) Ltd. founded in 2018. The society imparts various trainings on livestocks, agri-horti and handloom sectors in collaboration with experts from the fields. The society also helps and guides the unemployed youth to avail various central and state Govt.sponsored schemes available under National Livelihood Mission and Atma Nirbhar schemes. The society is run by a board of seven directors with 30 primary members and five Self-Help Groups. More than 100 households in Ziro Valley have benefitted through RMCS.

RMCS had been conferred with Best Livestock Cooperative Society award during Independence Day celebration in 2020 and the Best Multipurpose Cooperative Society during the Republic Day celebration 2022 at Itanagar.