Arunachal: Arrest of PAJSC members is disheartening- APWWS

ITANAGAR- Three Members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee ( PAJSC) have been released after being detained for 24 hours. They are Tadak Nalo (Vice Chairman), Marge Kamnyi (Member), and Techi Rana (Member), informed PAJSC.

Arunachal Police on February 19 arrested three active members of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the movement against APPSC cash-for-job scam.

Reacting on the arrest of PAJSC members, the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society ( APWWS ) today stated that “It’s disheartening to see the arrest of PAJSC members”.

In a press statement Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS stated that “ The observance of a black day by the PAJSC highlights the unmet charter of demands which the State Govt. had given them in written”.

Maling said “ Addressing systematic corruption in recruitment processes is needed to ensure a fair and equitable job environment. It’s disheartening to see the arrest of the members. It is crucial for the state government to reflect on its failure to fulfill commitments made to PAJSC”.

“As a mother organisation, it is heartbreaking to see our own children in such situation ; they are not anti- social elements. Building trust among young people is essential for a welfare government, said Maling.

Further Maling said that “ The systematic corruption in the recruitment process/job for cash is like a parasite which will damage the whole ecosystem. We appeal for their release and peaceful resolution of their long-pending fiasco , so that the aspirants can prepare for their examination” .

On February 18, Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) Observed “Black Day” in protest against the State government’s failure in addressing the APPSC Fiasco. The committee has also conducted a three-hour Twitter storm on the social media platform X in support of their demands.

PAJSC had also announced “Pustak Jalao Andolan” from 18th to 20th February 2024 all over the state and had appealed to the aspirants and common citizens to burn books and make a video and upload them on social media, while tagging the big leaders such as the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.