Arunachal

Arunachal: Army’s northeast car rally reached Tawang

The rally has touched all the eight northeastern states paying homage to the freedom fighters of these states by visiting war memorials.

Last Updated: March 30, 2023
1 minute read
TAWANG-    The northeast car rally under the title PURVOTTAR BHARAT PARIKRAMA organised by Eastern Command of Indian Army  commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence Azadi ka Amrit mahotsava was started from Kolkatta on 22nd of this month and reached Tawang on 28th.

The rally has touched all the eight northeastern states paying homage to the freedom fighters of these states by visiting war memorials.

The team led by Brigadier KM Shende, Shaurya Chakra visited different schools distributing school bags, and interacted with state dignitaries and ex servicemen.

The team members also gave motivational talks in schools motivating future citizens of the country to join Indian armed forces and contribute in nation building.

Brigadier Shende and his team made a courtesy visit to DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo in his office chamber on Wednesday. During interaction with DC the team leader apprised him about the activities they had taken during their 4/5000 km long journey.

The team had earlier visited Mahabodhi oldage and orphanage home at Teli village, interacted with students of JNV Tawang and visited Tawang monastery.

DC Tawang flagged off the Purvottar Bharat Parikrama team back to Shillong this morning from Tawang war memorial in presence of Dy. Commander Tawang brigade Colonel JS Dodhy and other senior officers.

Earlier Brigadier KM Shende, Shaurya Chakra , the team leader presented Parikrama Souvenir from Eastern Army Commander for the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh to DC Tawang.

DC Tawang KNDamo appreciated their effort and Motto of “Honouring our past and Creating our Future”the motivational talks and ESM interaction, distribution of schoolbags etc he wished them Good fortune for there future trip and also requested them to spread the awareness message to keep mountains clean and green.

