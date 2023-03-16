ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Bomdila, search on for 2 pilots

Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Bomdila, search on for 2 pilots

BOMDILA-    An Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, crashed Thursday. The helicopter is reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 am.

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23.
It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched.
More details will be shared soon, said Lt col Mahendra Rawat PRO Defence Guwahati.

Based on the preliminary reports, two pilots were onboard the Cheetah helicopter. Teams of Army, SSB, and police have left for the crash site. Furthermore, the weather in the area is reported to be foggy with low visibility of up to 5 meters.

According to police sources, the villagers had found the crashed chopper ablaze in Dirang, and informed district officials. “Villagers from Bangjalep at Dirang located the chopper around 12.30 pm.

The ageing Chetak and Cheetah helicopters with the IAF and the Army are in dire need of replacement, even as they form the lifeline of the forces in high-altitude areas. There are around 200 Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in service at present.

Related Articles

Last month, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said the Army is looking at inducting around 95 Light Combat Helicopters and 110 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) in the future as part of enhancing its overall combat aviation profile.

Tags
Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Manyañ or Manyang relationship revived at Takam Passa

Arunachal: Manyañ or Manyang relationship revived at Takam Passa

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Subansiri Lower HE Project in Gerakamukh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Subansiri Lower HE Project in Gerakamukh

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC in Tawang

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC near Tawang

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button