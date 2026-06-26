Arunachal: Army Truck Skids Off Highway in West Kameng, One Dead, Two Hurt

DIRANG- An Indian Army Subedar was killed and two other Army personnel were injured after a military truck skidded off National Highway-13 and plunged down a steep hillside near Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at around 2 pm while the vehicle was travelling towards its unit with three personnel of the 18 Sikh Light Infantry on board.

According to official sources, the truck lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch of the highway before crashing through the chain-link fencing of the 30 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) campus and rolling down the hillside near the battalion’s physical training ground.

Personnel from the SSB’s Rapid Rescue Team (RRT) rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation. The injured soldiers were pulled out of the severely damaged vehicle and shifted to nearby medical facilities.

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One of the personnel received first aid at the SSB Unit Medical Inspection Room before being referred to the District Hospital in Bomdila, while the remaining two were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dirang.

Despite medical efforts, Subedar Surendar Singh succumbed to his injuries at the CHC in Dirang. The two injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Bomdila and the CHC in Dirang. Officials said both remain under medical observation and their condition is reported to be stable.

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Following the accident, the SSB informed the concerned Army authorities. Officials said the exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain whether road conditions, mechanical failure or other factors contributed to the incident.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the challenges of operating military and civilian vehicles along the mountainous stretches of National Highway-13, where steep gradients, narrow carriageways and sharp bends often increase the risk of road accidents, particularly during adverse weather conditions.