Arunachal: Army Rescues Elderly Tourists on Snowbound Sela Route

TAWANG- Eight elderly tourists were rescued by the Indian Army on Monday after their vehicle became stuck in heavy snowfall along the Old Sela Route, a vulnerable high-altitude stretch parallel to National Highway 13 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

The group, all above 60 years of age, was travelling from Tawang towards Bomdila when they were caught in the season’s first significant snowfall on Sunday night. The sudden accumulation of snow rendered the narrow, steep route impassable and immobilized their vehicle.

Local authorities alerted the Indian Army, following which a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) from the Gajraj Corps reached the site despite ongoing snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. According to the Army, the soldiers provided medical checks, warm clothing, and hot beverages before evacuating the tourists to a safer location.

Also Read- Arunachal Born Woman ‘Harassed’ 18 Hrs at Shanghai Airport

“All eight tourists were found stable and later cleared to continue their journey towards Bomdila,” an Army spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

The rescue occurred amid widespread snowfall across Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi, and parts of Upper Subansiri since Sunday evening. The weather has caused multiple road blockages and disrupted travel, prompting authorities to issue renewed advisories urging tourists to avoid non-essential high-altitude travel, monitor weather alerts, and carry adequate winter gear.

Also Read- Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2025 Begins in Itanagar

Local administration teams and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are currently engaged in clearing snow from key routes, including the strategic Tawang–Bomdila axis, to restore movement.

The Old Sela Route—an older mountain pass used as an alternative to the new Sela Tunnel—remains especially prone to sudden weather shifts during the winter months. Similar rescue operations have occurred in the region in previous years, highlighting the challenges of tourism and mobility in Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas during peak winter conditions.