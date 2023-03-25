Arunachal: Army Organised free medical camp at Bramdungchung nunnery in Tawang

TAWANG- A free medical camp by Indian army in collaboration with district administration was organised at Bramdungchung nunnery today. Facilities like Dental, Gynae, medicine and ENT specialist with lab and x-ray were provided to the nuns and nearby villagers. More than hundred patients benefitted from this free medical camp.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo and Commander Tawang brigade, Brigadier NM Bendigeri inaugurated the camp and distributed free warm blankets to all the nuns of Bramdungchung nunnery.

The blanket distribution programme was organised by Arunodaya welfare society which was in continuation of its earlier programme of blanket and jacket distribution to all the monks and nuns of Tawang being sponsored by a Gurgaon based NGO the HANS FOUNDATION.

DC Tawang asked the nuns and workers to take maximum benefit out of this medical camp having so many facilities at their doorstep. He expressed his gratitude to gurgaon based NGO Hans foundation for sponsoring blankets this year and providing four ambulances, jackets for monks and nuns and four generators for nunneries last year.

He conveyed his gratitude to Indian army for organising free medical camp with specialist facilities in nunneries and extending support to civilians whenever asked for.

Earlier army doctors gave awareness on TB its causes and symptoms, they also showed power point presentation to nuns regarding Tuberculosis.