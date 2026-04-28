Arunachal: Army Motivates Students in Tuting School Session

TUTING- A motivational outreach programme was conducted by troops of the Spear Corps in Tuting on April 27, aimed at guiding students from remote border regions towards career opportunities in the armed forces and broader nation-building roles.

The session, organised under the aegis of Project Navbharat, was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya Tuting and witnessed active participation from students and faculty.

Army personnel provided an overview of various entry pathways into the armed forces, outlining eligibility criteria, selection processes, and the importance of early and focused preparation. The interaction emphasised the foundational values associated with military service, including discipline, integrity, courage, and commitment to national duty.

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During the interactive session, students engaged with the troops by raising questions related to career prospects, training, and life in uniform. Personnel shared personal experiences, offering insights into the challenges and responsibilities of serving in the armed forces, as well as the opportunities for professional growth.

The discussion extended beyond career guidance to broader themes of character-building, leadership, and teamwork. Students were encouraged to make informed decisions about their future and to develop qualities essential for both personal and professional success.

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Special emphasis was placed on the importance of physical fitness, mental resilience, and academic performance. Participants were advised to adopt disciplined routines, remain focused on long-term goals, and cultivate the determination needed to overcome challenges.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by the army to engage with youth in frontier areas and promote awareness about career opportunities while fostering a sense of responsibility and national service.

The programme concluded with students expressing enthusiasm and renewed motivation, highlighting the potential of such engagements in shaping aspirations and strengthening community connections in remote regions.