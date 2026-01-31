Arunachal: Army, ITBP Conduct Joint Firing Exercise in Tezu

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police successfully conducted Phase-II of the joint firing exercise Agni Pariksha from January 25 to 28, 2026, at Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The four-day exercise was aimed at enhancing inter-force combat synergy, operational coordination, and battlefield preparedness through realistic live-fire training. Personnel from the Spearhead Gunners of Spear Corps, along with units from Artillery Regiments, Infantry Battalions, and the ITBP, participated in the collaborative drill.

According to an official statement issued by the Spearhead Gunners of Spear Corps from Sigar Military Station, the exercise focused on validating joint firepower integration through live artillery firing under simulated combat conditions.

A key objective of Agni Pariksha Phase-II was to familiarise non-artillery personnel with artillery procedures and firing missions. Infantry and ITBP troops were trained to independently execute multiple artillery firing drills under the supervision of experienced gunners, enhancing their understanding of artillery support in battlefield scenarios.

Officials said the exposure to live-fire conditions improved mutual trust, coordination, and responsiveness among participating forces, strengthening their ability to operate seamlessly during joint operations.

The exercise underscored the Indian Army’s emphasis on jointmanship, interoperability, and realistic training, reflecting its continued efforts to adapt to evolving operational challenges through inter-agency cooperation.