Arunachal: Army Hosts ‘Save Earth’ Art Event in Pasighat

PASIGHAT— The Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organised an art competition at Mongku Government Primary School in Mongku village, East Siang district, to mark World Art Day, combining creative expression with environmental awareness.

The event, centred on the theme “Save Earth,” saw participation from 25 students, who presented their ideas on environmental conservation through artwork. The initiative aimed to encourage young students to engage with ecological issues while fostering creativity and artistic skills.

Organisers stated that the programme was designed to instil a sense of responsibility towards nature among children at an early stage. By linking art with environmental messaging, the competition sought to promote awareness on sustainability and conservation.

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The event also formed part of the Indian Army’s broader community outreach efforts, focusing on youth engagement and holistic development in the region.

Participants were evaluated on creativity and interpretation of the theme, with the top three students receiving awards in recognition of their efforts.

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School authorities and members of the local community welcomed the initiative, noting that such activities help strengthen ties between the armed forces and local communities while encouraging positive social values among students.

The programme concluded with prize distribution and interaction sessions, reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship among the younger generation.